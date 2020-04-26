Natalie Dormer will have many different appearances as Magda. Photo courtesy of Showtime

LOS ANGELES, April 26 (UPI) -- In Penny Dreadful, John Logan used the characters Frankenstein, Dracula, Jekyll and Hyde and Dorian Gray to create an original horror series. With Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, premiering Sunday on Showtime, Logan transforms his horror series into something new and shows its cast in a new light.

"This is a new story with new characters," Logan said on a Television Critics Association panel recently. "With the exception of one actor, Rory Kinnear, it's a new cast and a completely new landscape."

Set in 1938 Los Angeles, City of Angels stars Nathan Lane as Detective Lewis Michener and Daniel Zovatto as his rookie partner Tiago Vega. The role of Michener also transforms the usually comedic Lane into a dramatic lead.

"It's all acting," Lane said. "It is just a tremendously rich character, a complicated guy who's been on the [Los Angeles Police Department] for a very long time. He's got a lot of issues, and he's taken this young detective under his wing because no one else would partner with him. I think he understands what being an outsider is like."

In 1938, Los Angeles is trying to build a freeway through a Mexican community. Tiago is torn between his neighbors and the police force that serves the city.

"It's completely changing the dynamic between him and his family, him and his profession," Zovatto said. "The highways were kind of keeping the groups of people in certain areas so they couldn't move around, breaking neighborhoods. So it was shocking and eye-opening for me."

Natalie Dormer brings in the supernatural aspect of Penny Dreadful as the dark goddess Magda. Magda uses psychic coercion to incite violence and alters her appearance for different encounters. Dormer did not want to spoil the Magda transformations she will portray beyond the ones introduced in the series premiere.

"Every character [requires] a different wig, different voice, different physicality," Dormer said. "This is catnip to an actor. It's a dream. Every good protagonist needs an antagonist, and I just have a lot of fun interweaving with all the cast, being several antagonists."

Members of the Mexican neighborhood have their own supernatural beliefs they use to combat Magda and the human evils of the city. Adriana Barraza plays Maria Vega, a "bruja" who prays to Santa Muerte, the protector of the departed on their way to the afterlife.

"She's like a witch, but not this kind of witch that you are afraid of," Barraza said. "I think Maria has the opportunity to open certain doors. John Logan created this fantastic woman that gave me the opportunity to research Santa Muerte. Santa Muerte is a holy angel who takes you up fast and guides us to God when you die. This is the meaning for Maria."

Kinnear played Victor Frankenstein's creature in the first Penny Dreadful series, and was happy to work with Logan again.This time, Kinnear plays Dr. Peter Craft, a human being with no scars or prosthetics, but he noted thematic similarities between both series.

"All the characters were in the state of moral crisis," Kinnear said. "That's made very clear, particularly through Natalie's characters, that she is putting these characters into that moral crisis."

Craft is a pediatrician and head of the German-American Bund. Logan set City of Angels in 1938 so he could deal with the onset of World War II.

"The biggest revelation I had researching this, the years of researching this, was the extent of the Third Reich infiltration of Los Angeles in the late '30s," Logan said. "New York was closed to them because Mayor LaGuardia was half Jewish, so he wasn't letting Germans in.

"California, particularly Los Angeles, was like the Wild West," Logan continued. "The aircraft factories were centered here, the armament factories, the film studios, so it became really rife for sabotage and for clandestine activity of the Third Reich."

City of Angels is a new story in a new era with new characters and different supernatural entities. Yet, Logan was proud to make it a part of Penny Dreadful as opposed to a completely new series.

"As much as this is its own beast with its own DNA, the same creative vision is behind it," Logan said. "I'm very proud of the first Penny Dreadful. One of the greatest experiences of my life was creating those characters and that world. So to carry that positive energy forward in this show was gratifying for me."

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels premieres Sunday at 10 p.m. EDT on Showtime.