Josh Holloway appears backstage during the 42nd annual People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kelly Reilly attends the premiere of "Flight" in London in 2013. File Photo by Paul Treadway/UPI | License Photo

Season 3 of Kevin Costner's show "Yellowstone" is set to debut on June 21. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- Season 3 of the contemporary ranch drama Yellowstone is scheduled to premiere on Paramount Network on June 21.

Co-created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the show stars Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley and Cole Hauser.

Lost alum Josh Holloway joined the cast for its third season. He plays Roarke Morris, a hedge fund manager who crosses paths with the powerful Dutton family.

Costner plays John Dutton, "who controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States," according to press notes. "Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect; the ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries."