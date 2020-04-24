Rashida Jones arrives for the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills on February 9. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 24 (UPI) -- A Parks and Recreation Special is slated to air on NBC April 30.

Original cast members Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O'Heir and Retta will reprise their roles from the Indiana-set sitcom Parks and Recreation, which initially ran 2009-14.

In a reflection of current events, they will be seen social distancing and interacting via video chat during the coronavirus pandemic.

Viewers of the episode will be encouraged to donate money to Feeding America's COVID-19 Response Fund.

"In such uncertain times, we can't think of anyone better than Leslie Knope to unite our country with her unbridled enthusiasm and compassion," Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, co-presidents of scripted programming for NBC Entertainment, said in a statement Thursday.

"A huge thank you to Mike Schur and the cast of Parks and Recreation for putting this wonderful special together and bringing a smile to all our faces while raising money for such a worthwhile cause."

Pratt said on social media the episode already has been filmed.

"Many are saying it's the greatest episode of television ever to be filmed in Quarantine. It's not a competition. But if it was... we would easily win," he wrote. "PLUS we're donating a bunch of money as well to a really great cause. So there you have it. The creators of parks and rec have done it again! You get another episode of @nbcparksandrec on April 30th on NBC. People in need get help. And we FINALLY get that Emmy. Right? That's how this works? Ok. See you soon!!"

Pratt's post included a video of Poehler promoting the show and saying the actors taped their contributions from their homes.