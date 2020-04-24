April 24 (UPI) -- Animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender is heading to Netflix on May 15, the streaming service has announced.

Avatar: The Last Airbender originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. All three seasons of the series will become available on Netflix.

The show follows the adventures of Aang (voiced by Zach Tyler Eisen) who is the titular Avatar. Aang was frozen in a block of ice for 100 years and is the last of his people, the airbenders.

Aang, who can control all four elemental powers such as air, water, earth and fire, must bring balance to the world by confronting the villainous Fire Nation.

A sequel series titled The Legend of Korra was released in 2012 and ran for four seasons. A live-action film titled The Last Airbender was also released in 2010.

Netflix announced in September 2018 that it was adapting Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action series. Creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are serving as executive producers.