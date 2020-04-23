April 23 (UPI) -- The Velveteen Dream and Dexter Lumis formed an unlikely team to take on The Undisputed Era on WWE NXT.

Dream was originally scheduled to face Finn Balor on Wednesday, however, the announcers noted that The Prince went missing following an incident in the locker room. The bout was then canceled.

The Purple One called out Balor inside the ring and said he didn't appreciate being stood up. NXT Champion Adam Cole entered the arena and confronted Dream, who he has been feuding with for weeks.

Cole's Undisputed Era teammates Roderick Strong and Bobby Fish attacked Dream from behind, leading to a three-on-one assault. Dream was saved by North American Champion Keith Lee who cleared The Undisputed Era out of the ring. A tag team match was set up for the main event with Dream and Lee set to battle Cole and Strong.

The Undisputed Era rushed Lee and Dream when the match started but they were quickly taken out. Fish was thrown out of the ringside area by the referee due to interfering in the match.

Lee, as he followed Strong outside the ring, was attacked by his rival Damian Priest who used his signature nightstick to strike the North American Champion in the throat, making him unable to compete.

The mysterious Lumis eventually came to Dream's aid as Dream attempted to take on Cole and Strong alone. Lumis quietly and suddenly appeared in Dream's corner and waited to be tagged in.

Dream nailed Strong with a Dream Valley Driver and was able to tag in Lumis. The referee was confused at Lumis entering the match but allowed it. Lumis hammered away at The Undisputed Era and took them all out.

Dream tagged himself back in and hit Cole with the Purple Rainmaker for the three count, giving himself a victory over the NXT Champion.

Also on NXT, married couple Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae sat down for a candlelit dinner together inside their home.

Gargano ranted about the state of NXT, calling it a toxic wasteland where good people such as himself was taken advantage of. LeRae agreed with Gargano and also aired out her grievances about the black and gold brand.

The unhinged duo promised to destroy NXT and then rebuild it in their image.

Other moments from NXT included Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez defeating Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart; Jake Atlas defeating Drake Maverick to advance in the Interim NXT Cruiserweight Title tournament; Kushida defeating Tony Nese to advance in the tournament; El Hijo del Fantasma defeating Gentleman Jack Gallagher to advance in the tournament and Mia Yim defeating Jessi Kamea.

NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair confronted Yim after the match. The Queen said that Yim was the first competitor she wanted to face since returning to NXT. Yim accepted Flair's challenge but then looked upset after the champ said that their bout next week will turn Yim into a star.