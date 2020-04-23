April 23 (UPI) -- Pokémon Journeys: The Series, the 23rd season of the Pokémon animated series, is coming to Netflix in June.

The streaming service announced in a press release Thursday that it has partnered with The Pokémon Company International to stream upcoming seasons of the show.

The first 12 episodes of Season 23 will premiere June 12 on Netflix. New episodes will be added to the service quarterly for the remainder of the season.

"With their tremendous reach and ability for fans to enjoy content anytime and anywhere, Netflix is the ideal partner to premiere new episodes of the beloved animated Pokémon series in the U.S.," Pokémon Company International senior vice president Emily Arons said.

"We can't wait for Pokémon fans of all ages to continue discovering the spirit of adventure and friendship in Pokémon Journeys: The Series, our newest season coming to Netflix this June," she added.

Pokémon Journeys: The Series follows Ash and Pikachu as they "embark on adventures across multiple regions of the Pokémon world, meeting new characters and discovering more Pokémon along the way."

According to an official synopsis, Ash and Pikachu will attend the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, "a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region." Ash meets Goh, "another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon," and both boys are asked by Professor Cerise to become official research fellows.

Netflix shared an international trailer for Pokémon Journeys: The Series on Thursday. The season will feature a new theme song written and performed by Walk Off the Earth.

Netflix also streams Pokémon Indigo League, Pokémon The Series: Sun & Moon Ultra Legends and other entries in the Pokémon franchise.