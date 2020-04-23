April 23 (UPI) -- Teen Mom OG's Cory Wharton is a dad of two.

People confirmed Thursday that Wharton, 29, and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, 25, welcomed a daughter Wednesday.

MTV said Wharton, who has a private Instagram account, shared the news on Instagram Stories.

"She's here!" the star said. "Everybody's safe, everybody's healthy. Taylor's fine, the baby is gorgeous."

Wharton said Wednesday morning on Twitter that Selfridge had gone into labor.

"Quick update: Taylor is doing AMAZING, but it's time for the epidural shot so we should be meeting our daughter today :) Thanks for all the support you guys!" he wrote.

Quick update : Taylor is doing AMAZING, but it's time for the epidural shot so we should be meeting our daughter today :) Thanks for all the support you guys !— Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) April 22, 2020

Wharton gave an update Wednesday evening, telling fans Selfridge's water had broke.

"Quick update: Taylor's water broke and it's GAMETIME," he said.

Wharton and Selfridge announced in October that they were expecting. The couple documented Selfridge's pregnancy for the new season of Teen Mom OG.

Wharton also has a 3-year-old daughter, Ryder, with his ex-girlfriend, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd. He was not aware he had fathered Ryder until she was six months old.

Ryder moved up in her dance class pic.twitter.com/2bmHLh8yWR— Cory Wharton (@CoryWharton) May 8, 2019

Wharton and Selfridge met on the MTV series Ex on the Beach in 2018. Wharton has also appeared on the MTV shows The Real World and The Challenge.