April 23 (UPI) -- Chris Hemsworth appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and displayed two of his Thor hammers that he used on various Marvel films.

The actor, on Wednesday, first brought out Thor's original hammer Mjolnir from the first Thor film from 2011.

"It's got some weight to it. My kids slowly bit by bit consider themselves worthy as they get older and stronger and able to pick it up," Hemsworth said from his home in Australia.

Hemsworth noted that he used the hammer during talking scenes while another hammer used for stunts is foam and soft.

Hemsworth then brought out Stormbreaker, which first appeared in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. Hemsworth had to step back in order to completely show off the huge weapon.

Hemsworth will return as the Marvel hero in Thor: Love and Thunder which is set to hit theaters on Feb. 18, 2022. The 36-year-old can next be seen in Netflix action film Extraction which comes to the streaming service on Friday.

"When the script came my way I had done plenty of action films and wasn't interested in doing another one but this really resonated in a different way. It does have a heartbeat at the cent of it," Hemsworth told Kimmel about Extraction.