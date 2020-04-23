April 23 (UPI) -- Darby Allin took on Sammy Guevara in a quarter final match as the TNT Championship tournament continued on Dynamite.

Guevara, who hails from Chris Jericho's Inner Circle, attacked Allin before the bell rang and the match could officially start on Wednesday.

The Spanish God threw Allin into the steel barricades at ringside and set up a ladder between the ring and guardrail. Guevara placed Allin on the ladder and then delivered a Splash to his opponent from the top turnbuckle, hurting both men in the process.

The match officially started when Guevara finally brought Allin into the ring. Allin got back into the bout by taking off Guevara's boot after he got caught up in the ropes.

Allin continued to focus on Guevara's exposed foot while Guevara tried his best to fight on one leg. Guevara was able to unleash a 630 Splash from the top rope but Allin survived the attack. The match ended once Allin escaped from Guevara's GTS and countered with The Last Supper to advance further into the tournament.

Allin will face Cody next week in a semi-final match. The tournament, which will crown the first-ever TNT Champion, will end at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event which is scheduled to take place on May 23.

Dustin Rhodes, the older brother of Cody, faced Kip Sabian in Dynamite's second quarter final match. Sabian was accompanied to the ring by his fiancee Penelope Ford while Dustin Rhodes came with Cody's wife, Brandi Rhodes.

Dustin Rhodes said that if he did not win this match, he would retire from professional wrestling. Sabian, who had refused a handshake from Dustin Rhodes, gained an advantage early due to interference from Ford.

Sabian targeted Dustin Rhodes' knee and was in control until The Natural gained a second wind and started fighting back. Ford attempted to interfere again and ran into the ring but Brandi Rhodes took her out with a Spear.

Dustin Rhodes then won the match after hitting Sabian with a Code Red Canadian Destroyer for the three count. Dustin Rhodes will go on to face Lance Archer in a semi-final match.

Also on Dynamite, Broken Matt Hardy called out Jericho for not facing him in a match at the Hardy Compound. Hardy then extended his offer to Guevara to battle him at the infamous location.

Hardy, when addressing Jericho a second time, reverted back to his normal self and promised Le Champion that he will soon get his hands on him.

MJF returned and delivered a health update from outside his home about why he hasn't been seen on Dynamite in recent weeks.

MJF, who was wearing a cast, said that he received a hangnail while gambling on Dynamite, and needed to recover.

"I will be back and like a phoenix I will rise from the ashes and I will become your AEW World Champion, because I'm better than you, and you know it," MJF said.

Other moments from Dynamite included AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega defeating Alan Angels; Orange Cassidy defeating Jimmy Havoc; MJF's bodyguard Wardlow defeating Lee Johnson; and The Exalted One Brodie Lee defeating Justin Law.