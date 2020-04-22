April 22 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda created a song about Conan O'Brien on the spot while appearing on Conan.

The Hamilton creator asked O'Brien about his morning before starting the song on Tuesday which was performed on piano.

O'Brien mentioned how he slept in, wrestled with his dog Loki, made a spinach shake and asked his teenaged son a computer question. The late night host said his son replied with, "Ok, boomer" in order to poke fun at how O'Brien is not tech-savvy.

Miranda took all of that information and created a new song about O'Brien's morning, using the phrase"Ok, Boomer" during the chorus.

"Maybe I'll go downstairs and make me a spinach smoothie/ Maybe I'll go downstairs and watch another [expletive] Netflix movie," Miranda sang.

Miranda and O'Brien also displayed their yearbook photos from high school to honor high school seniors who can't attend prom this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's very Ross on Friends," Miranda said about his high school photo.