April 22 (UPI) -- American Horror Story star Leslie Grossman says fans should look forward to an "excellent" 10th season.

The 48-year-old actress gave an update on the FX series during Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live after American Horror Story shut down production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grossman said the cast and crew hadn't started filming Season 10 when production was put on hold.

"We were two weeks from starting shooting," the star said. "Everything got pulled, so we are in a waiting game just like everybody else is in a waiting game. All production is shut down -- every movie, every TV show -- everything is shut down."

"It remains to be seen how they're going to figure out how to get everything back up and running, but they were good to go and ready and had most of their scripts written," she shared.

Grossman said she hopes production will start up again "sooner rather than later."

"It's going to be an excellent, excellent season. Really good. I know everyone saw the cast announcements -- it's a great cast," she said. "It's gonna be good."

Season 10 will feature Grossman, Sarah Paulson, Macaulay Culkin, Evan Peters, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Lily Rabe, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross. Series creator Ryan Murphy announced the cast in February in a video featuring the song "Dead of Night" by Orville Peck.

In January, American Horror Story was renewed for three more seasons, meaning the show will air through Season 13.

Grossman previously starred in American Horror Story: Cult, as Meadow Wilton, American Horror Story: Apocalypse, as Coco. St. Pierre Vanderbilt, and in American Horror Story: 1984 as Margaret Booth.