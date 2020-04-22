Jeffrey Wright attends the premiere of "Game Night" in Los Angeles in 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Thandie Newton arrives for the 50th annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Evan Rachel Wood's HBO series "Westworld" has been renewed for Season 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 22 (UPI) -- HBO said Wednesday it has ordered a fourth season of its sci-fi drama Westworld.

"From the western theme park to the technocratic metropolis of the near future, we've thoroughly enjoyed every twist and turn from the minds of master storytellers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy," Casey Bloys, president of the cable network's programming division, said in a press release. "We can't wait to see where their inspired vision takes us next."

Season 3 began airing March 15.

Based on the 1973 film written and directed by Michael Crichton, the TV version stars Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright and Luke Hemsworth.