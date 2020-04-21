April 21 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins to a title match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view event on Raw.

McIntyre kicked things off on Monday by addressing Rollins after The Messiah had attacked him last week with two Curb Stomps.

McIntyre said that Rollins is one of the most decorated WWE superstars of all time, but that he wants to continually push himself by beating the best.

Rollins accepted the challenge, saying that both himself and McIntyre have been able to defeat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The Money in the Bank pay-per-view event takes place on May 10.

McIntyre competed in the main event against Angel Garza, one of Zelina Vega's clients along with United States Champion Andrade and Austin Theory who were ringside for the match.

Garza was able to gain a small advantage due to receiving help from Andrade and Theory but the champ eventually took out Vega's crew by diving outside the ring.

McIntyre then ended things by nailing Garza with the Claymore for the three count. Theory also received a Claymore after the match was over.

Rey Mysterio and Rollins' disciple Murphy faced each other in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. The winner would be able to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match on May 10.

Mysterio and Murphy had a highly competitive match where Murphy was able to escape from Mysterio's 619 maneuver twice. Mysterio won the match after finally connecting with this third 619 followed by a Frog Splash.

The Men's and Women's Money in the Bank Ladder matches this year will be unique as they are taking place at WWWE headquarters in Stamford. The matches will begin on the ground floor of the office space where superstars will fight and race each other to the rooftop where the Money in the Bank briefcase is located.

The Money in the Bank briefcase guarantees the winner a world championship match at anytime.

Aleister Black qualified for the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match after he defeated Theory as did Apollo Crews who defeated MVP. SmackDown's Daniel Bryan will also be competing in the bout after qualifying on Friday.

Other moments from Raw included Shayna Baszler defeating Indi Hartwell; Ricochet and Cedric Alexander defeating Shane Thorne and Brendan Vink; Nia Jax defeating Kairi Sane; Liv Morgan defeating Ruby Riott; NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair defeating Kayden Carter; Andrade defeating Akira Tozawa; and Bianca Belair defeating Santana Garrett.