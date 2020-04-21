April 21 (UPI) -- Snoop Dogg celebrated marijuana holiday 4/20 while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The rapper, on Monday, discussed what makes 4/20 special and answered a number of 4/20 related questions.

Snoop Dogg said that 4/20 allows cannabis users to come out of the closet and partake in the drug without any judgement.

"This the day where you could do it, no one's gonna say noting about you. Everybody's gonna celebrate and everybody gonna be high so you're gonna feel and fit right in," Snoop Dogg said as smoke appeared around him.

Snoop Dogg also mentioned that Willie Nelson is the only person to ever out smoke him.

"He got me once upon a time on 4/20 in Amsterdam. I couldn't take it. Willie got me man," Snoop Dogg said while laughing.

Willie Nelson held his own 4/20 celebration on Monday by hosting a live streamed variety show titled Come and Toke It.

Nelson also appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert where he performed "Hello Walls" with his sons Lukas Nelson and Micah Nelson.

Nelson dedicated the performance to Faron Young who the music legend originally wrote the song for.