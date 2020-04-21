April 21 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Orange County alum Kara Keough has brought her baby boy's ashes home to rest.

The 32-year-old television personality received her newborn son's ashes Monday after his death during birth this month.

Keough shared a photo on Instagram of a rectangular urn that features statuettes of a mother and father holding a baby. The urn was surrounded by bouquets of flowers.

"Welcome home, baby boy," she captioned the post, adding a blue heart emoji.

Former Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson was among those to express sympathies to Keough and her husband, Kyle Bosworth, in the comments.

"Oh Kara, this breaks my heart. Been thinking about you and so proud of your strength. Peace be with you and Kyle," Gunvalson wrote.

Keough announced April 14 that McCoy Casey, her baby boy with Bosworth, died of complications during birth. Keough and Bosworth already have a 4-year-old daughter, Decker Kate.

"During the course of his birth, he experienced shoulder dystocia and a compressed umbilical cord," Keough said of her son. "He joined our Heavenly Father and will live forever in the hearts of his loving parents, his adoring sister, and those that received his life-saving gifts."

Keough and Bosworth donated their baby boy's organs in the hope that others "find new hope and profound healing." Keough's brother, Shane Keough, shared a photo of McCoy's nursery and the tribute Keough wrote for her son that doctors read in his honor.

"'May it be said that McCoy Casey Bosworth left this world a better place, for a better place.... that he made an impact... that he was an answered prayer... that he was a hero,'" the tribute reads.

Keough is the daughter of former Real Housewives of Orange County star Jeana Keough. She appeared with her mom on the Bravo series from 2006 to 2009.