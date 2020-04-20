April 20 (UPI) -- Kandi Burruss is weighing in on her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star NeNe Leakes' friendship with talk show host Wendy Williams.

The 52-year-old television personality discussed Leakes' friendship with the Wendy Williams Show host during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

When asked what she thinks of Leakes having Williams "on speed dial lately," Burruss said Leakes and Williams don't appear to have a real friendship.

"I mean, to me, if you come back and say that your quote un-quote friend was 'one of those people over there,' one of those 'over there people,' which is the way Wendy describes NeNe, that doesn't sound like a real friendship to me," Burruss said.

"You're not supposed to say that your friend is the 'over there person,'" she added. "It's like, to me, that associates that you're okay with sometimes but you really don't really mess with them like that."

Burruss also gave her thoughts on Leakes saying their co-star Kenya Moore is not legally married to her estranged husband, Marc Daly, and used someone else's eggs to conceive their daughter, Brooklyn.

"First of all, I think that's bs," Burruss said. "To me, sometimes I feel like sometimes we all go too far in this whole situation, but at the end of the day I don't know why she would say they're not married. I mean, clearly they're married."

"Even if you get married overseas, that does not mean that you're not married. It does not mean that she didn't file her paperwork," she added of Moore. "I mean, what are we doing? Are you putting out an APB to find out, go look up people's paperwork at the court office or something?"

During the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 12 finale Sunday, Leakes and Moore's season-long conflict came to a head. Leakes made allegations about Moore's marriage and daughter during a conversation with Williams.

"Kenya's marriage license has never ever been found by no one," Leakes said. "They are not legally married, so there is nothing to divorce. I heard it was a handshake and an agreement that they get together and have a baby and she paid for them."

In March, filming for the Season 12 reunion was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Watch What Happens Live host and Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen said this month that the reunion will be filmed virtually.