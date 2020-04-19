Meghan Markle (L) and Prince Harry visit the Irish Famine Memorial in Dublin in 2018. File Photo by Aidan Crawley/EPA-EFE

Prince Harry (L) and his wife Meghan Markle leave St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in England in 2018. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Meghan Markle is set to appear on Monday's edition of "Good Morning America." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 19 (UPI) -- Former Suits actress Meghan Markle, the wife of Britain's Prince Harry, is booked to appear via video chat on Monday's edition of ABC's Good Morning America.

Deadline.com said this will be Markle's first television interview since she and Prince Harry announced in January they were stepping down as senior members of the royal family and moved out of the United Kingdom, first to Canada, then to the United States.

Markle is expected to promote on GMA Elephant, a Disney+ documentary she narrated, Harpars Bazaar said.

It is unclear if she will also discuss her marriage, young son Archie or recent move to California.

Markle married Prince Harry in 2018 and gave birth to their first child in 2019.