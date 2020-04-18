J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Production is working on three new shows for HBO Max. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath's Bad Robot Productions is working on three new shows for the soon-to-launch HBO Max streaming service.

The partnership includes Duster, an original drama about a getaway driver for a crime syndicate in in the 1970s Southwest. It is being co-written by Abrams and LaToya Morgan.

Overlook is a horror-thriller series inspired by characters from Stephen King's haunted hotel tale, The Shining, and Justice League Dark will re-imagine some famous characters from the DC Comics universe.

No casting for the projects has been announced.

"What an amazing start to our association with the wildly imaginative Bad Robot team under J.J. and Katie," Kevin Reilly, chief content officer for HBO Max and president of TNT, TBS and truTV, said in a press release. "What could be better than an original J.J. idea and then Warner Bros. letting them loose on iconic I.P. from Stephen King and the DC Universe and to provide more must-have programming on HBO Max."

HBO Max is launching next month with a library of new and classic WarnerMedia films and TV shows.

Bad Robot is known for its work on the Star Trek, Star Wars, Cloverfield and Mission: Impossible film franchises, as well as the TV shows Westworld, Lost and Alias.