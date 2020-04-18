Stephen Colbert (L) and Jimmy Kimmel onstage during the 71st annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 18 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth performed a beautiful rendition of his hit song "See You Again" at the Global Citizen One World: Together at Home remote concert Saturday.

But many people online are talking about how the 28-year-old artist was filmed at his house, singing the song -- and playing the keyboard -- with an unmade bed behind him.

Puth later responded to the comments by tweeting: "Ooops I forgot to make my bed," "Honestly...I don't think I've made my bed since 2008," and "Single & I'm lit."

Honestly...I don't think I've made my bed since 2008.— Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) April 18, 2020

Other celebrities taking part in the marathon music event included Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Camila Cabello, Alicia Keys, Sam Smith, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Awkwafina, Amy Poehler, LL Cool J, Lupita Nyong'o, Matthew McConaughey, Victoria Beckham, Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra and Stevie Wonder.

Everyone appeared via video chat/satellite from their homes due to social-distance practices amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 150,000 worldwide.

The first six hours of the program streamed online, and the last two hours were broadcast

Together at Home was curated by Lady Gaga, and late-night, talk-show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel co-hosted the last two hours of the show, which was meant to celebrate healthcare workers and entertain people stuck at home.