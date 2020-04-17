April 17 (UPI) -- Luann de Lesseps says she's not drinking alcohol amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 54-year-old television personality said on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that she's not drinking as she self-isolates with her daughter, Victoria de Lesseps, 26.

De Lesseps has struggled with substance abuse issues for years and was arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication and battery on a police officer in December 2017. She completed another rehab stint in 2018.

De Lesseps said she's not drinking now but does drink socially during The Real Housewives of New York Season 12.

"This season on the show you see that I'm drinking. You know, I'm drinking socially and responsibly," the star said. "At this moment right now, and I'm so grateful, I'm not drinking."

"I just don't feel like drinking," she added. "My daughter's not drinking, so we're kind of not drinking together. It's been really good."

De Lesseps plans to stay sober throughout self-isolation.

"Every once in a while I'm like, 'You know what? I feel like a drink.' I just feel like crap the next day, so I just have decided this is going to be the dry corona time for me," she said.

De Lesseps is parent to Victoria and son Noel with her ex-husband Alexandre de Lesseps. She is on good terms with her children today after Alexandre de Lesseps and her kids sued her in 2018 after she allegedly broke a stipulation in her divorce settlement.

De Lesseps said on WWHL in 2019 that "everything's great" with her children.

The Real Housewives of New York Season 12 premiered this month. The season features new cast member Leah McSweeney following Bethenny Frankel's departure from the show.

On Thursday's WWHL, de Lesseps also discussed how she gets "the worst rooms" during the girls trips.