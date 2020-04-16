April 16 (UPI) -- Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley are back as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano, respectively, in the first teaser trailer for the Peacock's upcoming Saved by the Bell revival.

Lopez's Slater is now the gym teacher at Bayside High and reminiscences about the past with Berkley's Spano.

"Remember how much fun high school used to be?" Slater asks.

Jessie Spano replies, "Can you believe that was almost 30 years ago?"

Mac Morris, portrayed by Mitchell Hoog, is also introduced in the clip. He is the son of Mark-Paul Gosselaar's original Saved by the Bell character, Zack Morris, who is now a governor on the show.

Slater confronts Mac Morris and Jamie Spano (Belmont Cameli), the son of Jessie Spano, after the pair get into a fight.

"When I was in high school, I used to constantly fight with my best friend over a hot girl," Slater tells Mac Morris. "That was actually your dad, over your mom."

Saved by the Bell will arrive for the Peacock streaming service later this year. Josie Totah is set to star as Lexi, a cheerleader and the most popular girl at school.