April 16 (UPI) -- Quibi is giving a glimpse of its new series Dummy.

The short-form streaming service shared a trailer for the show Thursday featuring Anna Kendrick as an aspiring writer who befriends her boyfriend's sex doll.

After discovering the doll, Kendrick's character starts to believe the doll can talk. Kendrick's therapist tells her the doll may represent a part of herself that "wants to heal."

Kendrick's conversations with the doll show the doll to be a "feminist."

"We're all sex dolls until we topple the patriarchy," the doll says.

Kendrick's character and the doll embark on a road trip and other adventures together.

"A fun-loving sex doll and her human friend taking on the world together? That would make an amazing story," the doll says.

Dummy premieres Monday. Quibi launched this month with 50 shows and "movies in chapters," including Survive, starring Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. The service was downloaded 1.7 million times in its first week.

Kendrick is known for playing Beca Mitchell in the Pitch Perfect movies. She reprises the voice of Poppy in the animated film Trolls World Tour, which became available on VOD last week.