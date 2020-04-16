April 16 (UPI) -- New streaming service Peacock is giving a glimpse of its series Angelyne.

The NBCUniversal service shared a trailer for the show Wednesday featuring Emmy Rossum as the titular iconic blonde star.

Angelyne is a real-life singer, actress and model who came to fame in the 1980s after appearing on billboards in Los Angeles. The billboards featured Angelyne, sometimes in her signature pink Corvette.

In the trailer, Angelyne (Rossum) explains to Martin Freeman's character that she is simply advertising herself.

"Why not? Nobody's ever done it. Why not start now?" she says.

Angelyne was one of the first celebrities to become "famous for being famous," years before social media.

"I'm a bright pink light here to inspire joy," she says in the trailer.

Angelyne is based on a 2017 feature in The Hollywood Reporter that explored Angelyne's backstory. The piece also shared the star's real name, Renee Goldberg, for the first time.

Angelyne has suspended filming due to the coronavirus pandemic but is slated to premiere later this year.

Peacock launched Wednesday for Comcast subscribers and will make its official debut in July. The service is also developing a Punky Brewster sequel series and a Saved by the Bell reboot.