April 16 (UPI) -- AEW World Champion Jon Moxley defended his title against Jake Hager in an Empty Arena, No Holds Barred match on Dynamite.

Moxley and Hager were given the entire arena to themselves during the violent main event on Wednesday. Hager did not receive any help from his Inner Circle crew.

Hager and Moxley started the contest with some mat wrestling, giving the bout an MMA feel. The grapplers soon left the ring and battled each other through the empty stands. Moxley applied the Figure-Four leg lock to Hager as his legs were wrapped around a guardrail.

Hager, back in the ring, placed Moxley into the Ankle Lock but the champ was able to escape. Moxley, after more brawling, threw a steel chair into Hager's face.

Moxley then planted Hager with the Paradigm Shift onto the steel chair to get the three count and retain the AEW World Championship. This was Hager's first lost in AEW.

"AEW is the hottest promotion in the world and I am on top," Moxley said to the camera after the match.

Also on Dynamite, Lance Archer took on Colt Cabana in the second match of the TNT Championship Tournament.

Cabana, despite Archer's superior size and strength put up a good fight against The Murderhawk Monster. Archer appeared to be enjoying the strikes Cabana was landing on him and smiled.

Archer ended things by nailing Cabana with The Blackout to earn the victory. Archer now advances to the semi-finals of the tournament.

The tournament will end with a final match at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view event which is scheduled to take place on May 23. The TNT Championship will be the fourth title in AEW next to the AEW World Championship, AEW Women's World Championship and the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Chris Jericho and his Inner Circle starred in a comedic segment that poked fun at The Elite titled The Bubbly Bunch which paid tribute to The Brady Brunch.

Jericho was joined by Hager, Sammy Guevara, Santana and Ortiz. Each member was talking to each other from their own home. Jericho ended the call to speak with his assistant and pleaded with them to find some toilet paper at the store.

Other moments from Dynamite included Dr. Britt Baker defeating Cassandra Golden; Guevara defeating Suge D; Kip Sabian defeating Chuck Taylor of Best Friends with help from his fiancee Penelope Ford; and Shawn Spears defeating Justin Law.