Charlotte Riley (L) and Tom Hardy arrive for the 88th Academy Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Tom Hardy will read more children's stories on the BBC next month. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Peaky Blinders and Venom star Tom Hardy once again will be seen reading children's bedtime stories on British television later this month.

"You asked. He stepped up! Tom Hardy's back! NEW Bedtime Stories every night from 27th April - 1st May," the CBeebies Grown-Ups Twitter feed said Wednesday.

The actor first read the picture book You Must Bring a Hat on the BBC in 2016. He has returned to narrate other kids' tales several times since then.

Other celebrities to appear on CBeebies Bedtime Stories include Emilia Fox, Richard Armitage, Orlando Bloom, Chris Evans, Damian Lewis, David Tennant, Tim Peake, Nadiya Hussain, Warwick Davis, Derek Jacobi, Maxine Peake, James McAvoy and David Hasselhoff.

Hardy has two sons -- ages 1 and 4 -- with his wife, actress Charlotte Riley. The couple co-starred in the 2009 ITV adaptation of Wuthering Heights.

Hardy also has a 12-year-old son from a previous relationship.