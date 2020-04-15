April 15 (UPI) -- Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos and his wife, actress Ali Wentworth, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live to discuss how they have been dealing with COVID-19.

Stephanopoulos and Wentworth have both tested positive for the virus. Wentworth suffered from symptoms such as a high fever and body aches while Stephanopoulos has been symptom free.

"I'm feeling fine. This is kind of a weird one, you know Ali had a pretty tough case. She was in bed for a couple of weeks but I've never had a fever, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath," Stephanopoulos said on Tuesday.

Wentworth said that her husband was helpful while she was sick.

"He didn't have to bathe me or anything, but he brought me food, chicken soup and lemonade. He was actually a rockstar," Wentworth said about Stephanopoulos.

Wentworth mentioned that she was confined to her bedroom for 16 days and spent some time binge watching Mad Men.

"In my delirium I actually believed I was married to Jon Hamm," she said about the Mad Men star.

Wentworth also offered anyone watching to message her on Instagram if they have COVID-19 and have questions about her recovery.