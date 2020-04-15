Star Pedro Pascal arrives for the premiere of Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" on November 13. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

"The Mandalorian" executive producer Jon Favreau will star in a new Disney+ series that documents the making of the "Star Wars" show. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- A new documentary series on the making of The Mandalorian will arrive on Disney+ on May 4, also known as May the Fourth or Star Wars Day.

The series, titled Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, will feature executive producer Jon Favreau and other members of the cast and crew exploring different aspects of the first live-action Star Wars series.

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian will run for eight episodes and also tackle the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas' Star Wars, the technology used on the show and more.

New episodes will arrive every Friday following the premiere.

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a great understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," Favreau said in a statement.

"We had a great experience making the show and we're looking forward to sharing it with you," he continued.

The Mandalorian Season 1 premiered in November. Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte and Taika Waititi starred. Rosario Dawson recently joined the cast for Season 2.

The series finale of animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars will also premiere on Disney+ for May the Fourth.

The Clone Wars is set between Star Wars: Episode II - Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith.

A teaser trailer released on Tuesday for the show's final four episodes features former Jedi Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein) battling the villainous Darth Maul (Sam Witwer).

Eckstein recently penned a Star Wars children's book featuring Ahsoka titled I Am a Padawan.