Riley Voelkel attends Entertainment Weekly's Comic-Con Bash in San Diego in 2017. File Photo by Howard Shen/UPI | License Photo

James Badge Dale attends the premiere of "The Kitchen" in Los Angeles on August 5. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Monica Raymund's new show "Hightown" is set to debut on Starz on May 17. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- Starz has released a 90-second trailer for its upcoming crime drama series, Hightown.

Tuesday's preview shows National Marine Fisheries Service agent Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) talking to a counselor, stumbling across a corpse on a New England beach, using drugs, romancing a beautiful woman and being warned by police to stay away from their investigation.

"I could have saved this girl!" the distraught Jackie is also heard saying.

"There's only one person you need to save," a voice responds.

The clip ends with Jackie imagining the dead woman telling her, "Watch out; the tide's coming in."

The eight-episode show is to premiere on the cable network on May 17. It co-stars James Badge Dale, Riley Voelkel, Shane Harper, Amaury Nolasco, Atkins Estimond and Dohn Norwood.