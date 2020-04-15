Left to right, Suraj Sharma, Violett Beane, Brandon Micheal Hall, Javicia Leslie and Joe Morton arrive at the 2018 CBS Upfront in New York City in 2018. Their show "God Friended Me" was canceled this week after two seasons. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 15 (UPI) -- The fantasy drama God Friended Me is wrapping up its two-season run on CBS with a two-hour finale on April 26.

"We're extremely proud of the unique concept and uplifting stories God Friended Me has told over the past two seasons," CBS and Warner Bros. Television said in a joint statement Tuesday.

"We thank the brilliant cast, writers, production team and crew for a show that stirred thoughtful conversation about faith, life and happiness, and made viewers feel good at the end of each episode. The creative team behind the show has one last 'friend suggestion' in mind, as well as an ending we hope brings a satisfying conclusion to Miles' journey in search of the God Account."

The show stars Brandon Micheal Hall as Miles, an atheist podcaster who receives mysterious messages from the Facebook account of God, telling him how he can help specific people.

The series' ensemble also includes Erica Gimpel, Joe Morton, Javicia Leslie, Suraj Sharma and Violett Beane.

"The word is out. So many feelings! Thanks to all of you who've been on the journey with us!" The God Friended Me Writers Twitter Feed said.