April 15 (UPI) -- 90 Day Fiancé alum Loren Brovarnik is a new mom.

TLC, which airs 90 Day Fiancé, confirmed Wednesday that Brovarnik and her husband, Alexei Brovarnik, welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday.

Us Weekly said Brovarnik gave birth at Mount Sinai hospital in Miami Beach, Fla. The couple plan to share their baby boy's name after his brit and naming ceremony next week.

Brovarnik said she gave birth ahead of her due date.

"Everything happens and doesn't for a reason," the new mom said. "We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on now with the [COVID-19] virus, this is the smile and light we needed!"

"We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!" she added.

Brovarnik shared the first photos of her son in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"And then there were 3!!" she wrote. "Mommy, daddy and baby are all doing great!"

Alexei Brovarnik had shared a picture Tuesday on Instagram of himself and Brovarnik wearing masks while on their way to the hospital.

"The new norm, of to the doc... #teambrovarnik #babybrov #staysafe," he captioned the post.

Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik announced in October that they were expecting.

Brovarnik and Alexei Brovarnik, who is originally from Ukraine, initially met in Israel. The couple appeared in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, a series that follows couples where one partner has a K-1 visa.