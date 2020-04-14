April 14 (UPI) -- WWE Champion Drew McIntyre went head-to-head with United States Champion Andrade in a champion vs. champion match on Raw.

The main event bout was put into motion Monday after Andrade interrupted McIntyre with his manager Zelina Vega.

Andrade reminded McIntyre what happened the last time they battled in NXT which resulted in McIntyre losing the NXT Championship and being injured for months.

Andrade came prepared for the match as he arrived to the ring with Vega and her other clients, Angel Garza and Austin Theory.

McIntyre delivered a number of hard-hitting chops to Andrade's chest during the contest and was able to flip the United States Champion crashing onto Garza and Theory as they watched from ringside.

McIntyre finished things by nailing Andrade with a Claymore for the three count.

Seth Rollins, after the match was over, ran into the ring and took advantage of a hobbled McIntyre who was attacked by Garza. Rollins had spent the entire show backstage in low spirits as he lamented his loss to Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 36.

The Monday Night Messiah immediately unleashed a Super Kick and took the WWE Champion out with a Curb Stomp. Rollins stared at the WWE Championship and then performed a second Curb Stomp on McIntyre as Raw went off the air.

Also on Raw, three qualifying matches were held to determine who will take part in the Women's Money in the Bank match at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on May 10.

The winner of the Money in the Bank match is allowed to challenge for a championship at any time.

Shayna Baszler, who is eager to face Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch again, defeated Sarah Logan via match stoppage. The Queen of Spades beat Logan down and then viciously stomped on her elbow. The referee stopped the match after it looked like Logan's arm could be broken.

Nia Jax made her way to Money in the Bank by defeating Kairi Sane. Jax used her superior size and strength to toss Sane around the ring. Jax then ended things with her new finishing maneuver, The Annihilator.

Other moments from Raw included Asuka advancing to Money in the Bank after defeating Ruby Riott; Aleister Black defeating Oney Lorcan; Lynch stating that she will defeat whoever wins the Women's Money in the Bank match; Theory defeating Akira Tozawa; Garza defeating Tehuti Miles; Bobby Lashley defeating No Way Jose; The Viking Raiders defeating Ricochet and Cedric Alexander; and NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair stating that she will teach the NXT roster humility as their new champion.