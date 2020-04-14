April 14 (UPI) -- AMC has announced plans to air the first season of horror anthology series Creepshow starting on May 4.

Two episodes of Creepshow will air back-to-back every Monday from May 4 through May 18 at 9 p.m. EDT.

Creepshow is currently only available on AMC Networks' Shudder streaming service which caters to fans of horror.

The first season contains 12 episodes that each feature a different, terrifying story. Creepshow is executive produced by Walking Dead director Greg Nicotero and is based on the 1982 film of the same name written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero.

David Arquette, Adrienne Barbeau, Tobin Bell, Big Boi, Jeffrey Combs, Kid Cudi, Bruce Davison, Giancarlo Esposito, Dana Gould, Tricia Helfer and DJ Qualls star in the first season.

"Nothing could make me happier than to continue my creative relationship with AMC by having Creepshow play on AMC Networks," Nicotero said in a statement.

"This project truly is a labor of love for me and an opportunity for me to contine the legacy of George Romero by continuing the tradition of Creepshow with scary, thrilling and fun takes of suspense and terror," he continued.

Shudder renewed Creepshow for a second season in October.