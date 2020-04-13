April 13 (UPI) -- The Amazing Race will return to CBS in May.

The network announced in a press release Monday that Season 32 of the reality competition will premiere March 20 following the Survivor: Winners at War finale the week prior.

The Season 32 premiere will be a two-hour episode that begins at 8 p.m. ET. The season will resume its regular one-hour time slot the next Wednesday.

"When Survivor wraps one of its best seasons ever in May, we're excited to schedule another signature reality series, The Amazing Race, to step seamlessly into the time period," CBS Entertainment EVP Noriko Kelley said.

Season 32 will feature returning host Phil Keoghan and kick off at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The 11 teams of contestants will visit Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and other countries during the season.

Keoghan confirmed the premiere date in a video Monday on Twitter. He said the season was filmed prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

"I am so pleased to tell you that The Amazing Race is back," Keoghan said. "Like so many of you, I've been at home trying to stay safe and healthy. This is a time when we've all really been focused on family, unity, health, community."

The Amazing Race follows teams of contestants as they race around the world and complete challenges in pursuit of a $1 million prize.