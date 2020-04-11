Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston are still onboard for the "Friends" reunion special, which has been delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 11 (UPI) -- HBO Max assured its eagerly awaited Friends reunion special is still in the works even though production has been postponed until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

"The special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming!" the streaming service said in a statement Friday.

"The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce. There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date."

HBO Max also emphasized the special is not a new episode of the beloved sitcom, but a panel discussion featuring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer as their real selves talking about their time on Friends.

The program, which was to be filmed on the show's former sound-stage in California, was initially scheduled to premiere when HBO Max goes live next month.

All 236 episodes of the show -- which originally aired from 1994 to 2004 -- will be available on HBO Max when the service launches.