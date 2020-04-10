April 10 (UPI) -- Dead to Me Season 2 is coming to Netflix in May.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, May 8, and a poster for the season Friday.

The poster shows Jen Harding (Christina Applegate) and Judy Hale (Linda Cardellini) sitting together at the bottom of a pool. The pair hold wine glasses with a sinister red liquid flowing out.

"Friends you would kill for," the tagline reads.

Netflix also released a teaser trailer that shows Jen and Judy attempt to cover up Judy's ex-fiancé Steve Wood's (James Marsden) death, which happened in the Season 1 finale.

"No one can ever know what happened. Except us," Netflix tweeted Friday.

Dead to Me is created by Liz Feldman and is executive produced by Feldman, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. The series centers on Jen and Judy, two women who meet in a therapy group.

Netflix will release another comedy series, Space Force, starring Steve Carell and Lisa Kudrow, in May. The show is a workplace comedy that premieres May 29.