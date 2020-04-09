April 9 (UPI) -- Joy Behar set the record straight on reports that she is exiting The View, stating that she is remaining on the daytime talk show.

"They're always talking about me leaving the show, but I'm not leaving the show. Let me say that rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated," Behar said Thursday on The View.

"Here's the thing, what am I going to do? This pandemic has changed the game. At one point you think, gee, I could retire and take a cruise around the world. I won't even watch re-runs of Love Boat at this point. So where am I going to go," she continued.

Behar received support from her fellow co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain who said they don't want Behar to leave as it would be like breaking up the band.

"This isn't an option. You're not leaving, I'm not leaving. None of us are leaving," McCain said while recalling an earlier conversation she had with Behar.

Former View co-host Abby Huntsman left the talk show in January after two seasons. Huntsman said that she was leaving to help her father Jon Huntsman Jr. run for governor of Utah.