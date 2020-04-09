April 9 (UPI) -- Robert Springs and his wife, Anny, are going to have a child.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple announced in a TLC video Thursday that they are expecting their first child together.

Anny also shared the news on Instagram.

"I feel so happy and fortunate to share the arrival of my baby -- 'my gift from God,'" the star wrote.

"The baby has not been born yet, and it's the most beautiful feeling that I have ever felt. It fills me with joy to know that I'll have someone to fight for and give the best of myself to," she added. "I wait for him or her with lots of emotion."

Springs is already parent to five other children. He shared photos with Anny and one of his sons in March amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"They healthy and Corona free," Springs wrote, referencing the COVID-19 pandemic.

Springs and Anny, who is from the Dominican Republic, originally met online. The couple starred in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé, which features couples where one partner is seeking or has a K-1 visa.

Springs and Anny will appear in Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: What Now?, and will also take part in the limited series 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined. Self-Quarantined gives an update on couples amid the coronavirus pandemic.