April 8 (UPI) -- Friends alum Lisa Kudrow is joining Steve Carell in the new Netflix series Space Force.

The streaming service shared a premiere date, May 29, and first look photos featuring Kudrow and Carell in the workplace comedy Wednesday on Twitter.

Space Force co-stars John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Diana Silvers and Tawny Newsome. The series follows a group of people tasked with establishing the United States Space Force, the sixth branch of the United States Armed Forces.

"Steve Carell is the head of Space Force, the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces," the post reads.

Carell plays Mark R. Naird, a general helping to create the Space Force. Kudrow portrays Mark's wife, Maggie Naird, a woman experiencing new growth after supporting Mark's career for two decades.

Space Force is co-created by Carell and Greg Daniels, who previously worked together on the NBC comedy The Office.

Sources told The Hollywood Reporter that Carell's salary for Space Force sets a new overall record for talent. The actor's pay is thought to top the $1-million-per-episode that the Big Bang Theory cast was receiving.

Kudrow is also slated to appear in a Friends reunion special from HBO Max.