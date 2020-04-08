April 8 (UPI) -- Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Dan Levy is feeling grateful following the show's finale.

The 36-year-old actor, writer and producer penned a heartfelt message on Instagram after the sitcom's final episode aired Tuesday.

Levy played David Rose on Schitt's Creek throughout the show's six-season run. He shared a photo of himself and co-star Annie Murphy, who portrayed David's sister, Alexis Rose, crying together during their last day on set.

"This picture was taken on our last day in our Rosebud Motel room. Tears are a good thing. It means you care," Levy captioned the post.

"This show has been the love of my life for the past seven years," he said. "Getting to tell these stories, build these characters, and watch them grow has been a privilege for which I will always be grateful."

Levy voiced his love for the Schitt's Creek cast and crew, whom he said he considers family.

"Working with this brilliant cast and crew and basking in the glow of their extraordinary talent for six amazing seasons are what I'm going to miss most," he said. "I love you guys more than you will ever know."

Levy also voiced his love and gratitude to fans for embracing Schitt's Creek and "its messages of love and acceptance and decency."

"You've taught me that television has the power to not only bring people together in profound and inspiring ways, but also the power to change conversations and consequently, change lives. I know that you all have certainly changed mine," the actor said.

"Thank you for taking the time out of your busy lives to watch our show. I am forever grateful for this time we had together," he added.

Schitt's Creek ended with the Rose family and the people of Schitt's Creek coming together to attend and help execute David and Patrick Brewer's (Noah Reid) wedding. David and Alexis' parents, Johnny (Eugene Levy) and Moira (Catherine O'Hara), leave for the West Coast the next morning, while David remains in town.

Levy said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that David and Patrick's wedding brought the character's together in a "really wonderful way."

"It was a really wonderful way of bringing the community together, and having a last goodbye with the town. Because we felt like, what better way to show the camaraderie and the growth of the relationship between the family and the town than have them all sort of pitch in at the last minute, and make something wonderful out of nothing?" he said.

Schitt's Creek was co-created by Levy and Eugene Levy, his father and co-star.