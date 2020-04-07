Tricia Helfer will host a "Battlestar Galactica" marathon on Syfy in April. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Lucy Lawless will host a "Xena: Warrior Princess" marathon on Syfy in April. File Photo by John AngelilloUPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Syfy said Tuesday it will air and stream the complete series Battlestar Galactica and Xena: Warrior Princess in April. Xena star Lucy Lawless and BSG star Tricia Helfer will host the airings.

Ronald Moore reinvented the classic sci-fi series Battlestar Galactica as an allegory for the War on Terror. It ran from 2004-2009. Helfer played the cylon Number Six, and additional copies of her cyborg.

The entire four season series, including the miniseries premiere and the movies Razor and The Plan, will air from midnight on April 20 through April 23 at 9 a.m. EDT.

Helfer will host the marathon and promises surprise guests and custom content. The entire series is available to stream on the Syfy app or NBCU OneApp.

Xena spun off from Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and originally aired from 1995-2001. Lawless played the ancient warrior in her weekly adventures with creatures and magic.

All six seasons will air on Thursday mornings and afternoons beginning April 16, for Throwback Thursday. Lawless will host on Thursdays with SYFY Fangrrls and also promises special guests. The complete series is available streaming on the Syfy app or NBCU OneApp.