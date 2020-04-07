April 7 (UPI) -- Investigation Discovery has announced an unofficial sequel to Netflix's hit documentary series Tiger King titled Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic.

The new show will once again will focus on private zoo owner Joseph 'Joe Exotic' Maldonado-Passage and his rivalry with animal activist Carole Baskin.

Investigating the Strange World of Joe Exotic will also examine the disappearance of Jack 'Don' Lewis, the former husband of Baskin.

Maldonado-Passage has accused Baskin of being involved with Lewis' disappearance, which she has denied. Tiger King's popularity has led a Florida sheriff to re-open the cold case.

"Is she a selfless crusader and protector of animals, who found unimaginable strength despite the mysterious disappearance of her husband? Or are we witnessing Carole Baskin's master plan finally take effect?," ID said in a statement.

"Despite her claims of innocence, did she orchestrate the disappearance of Don Lewis to seize control of his fortune, consolidate power and lay waste to her foes? No seems to be talking - except for one man - and that man is in the center of ID's upcoming investigative series," the crime documentary channel continued.

Tiger King star Jeff Lowe recently announced that a new episode of the original series will be coming to Netflix. The streaming company, however, has not confirmed if a new episode of Tiger King is forthcoming.

Tiger King has been at the top of Netflix's Top 10 shows after it premiered in March. Maldonado-Passage has gained attention for owning hundreds of tigers and running for office, among other things.