April 7 (UPI) -- The Bachelor alum Liz Sandoz is going to be a mom.

The 32-year-old television personality and her husband, Vito Presta, are expecting their first child after experiencing a miscarriage in 2019.

Sandoz confirmed her pregnancy Monday after sharing the news on her Miraculous Mamas podcast. She is due to give birth in late August or early September.

"Best kept secret!! We've been loving these first 20 weeks together but as you can tell, I can no longer hide this bump popping!" Sandoz wrote on Instagram.

Sandoz shared her excitement during Monday's episode of Miraculous Mamas.

"I'm halfway through my pregnancy, 20 weeks, and I'm super excited," she said.

Sandoz said she and Presta kept the news quiet at first because of the chemical pregnancy, or miscarriage that occurs before the fifth week of gestation, she previously experienced.

"With this one, we decided to wait and we didn't even tell our families until after we went to the doctor, after everything was confirmed," she said. "Then we told our parents and siblings. We still waited quite a while to tell other people."

Sandoz and Presta celebrated their first wedding anniversary in February. Sandoz marked the occasion with a post on Instagram.

"One year. Here's to a lifetime with you. Happy anniversary Mi Amor," she wrote.

Sandoz reflected on her journey to love with Presta in a post on New Year's Day in January.

"When I was ready, God put this man in my life and showed me what it means to love without condition," she wrote. "This man loves me for ALL I am and I thank God every day for teaching me never to settle and always be open to the gifts He has for me."

Sandoz appeared in Nick Viall's season of The Bachelor, which aired in 2017.