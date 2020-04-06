John Legend arrives for the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on January 26. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Blake Shelton appears at the annual Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

James Taylor will appear as a "Mega Mentor" in next week's episode of "The Voice." File Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter James Taylor has signed on to serve as the "Mega Mentor" on Season 18 of the musical competition series The Voice, NBC said Monday.

This season's coaches are Kelly Clarkson, Nick Jonas, John Legend and Blake Shelton.

Carson Daly is the host.

"Taylor will join the coaches to mentor the artists remaining from the Battle Rounds and prepare each team for the Knockout Rounds, which will begin airing Monday, April 13," the network said in a press release.

Taylor is a Grammy winner and Kennedy Center Honors recipient. His latest album American Standard was released in February.