Lady Gaga appears backstage at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles in 2019. File Photo by Gregg DeGuire/UPI | License Photo

Jimmy Fallon arrives on the red carpet at the 2019 Time 100 Gala in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel are to co-host the musical and comedy event "One World: Together at Home" on April 18. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- A 2-hour concert event called One World: Together at Home is set to air across NBC, ABC, CBS and other global networks and platforms on April 18.

Late-night talk-show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Jimmy Kimmel will co-host the evening of music and comedy, which is being organized in partnership with Global Citizen.

"One World: Together at Home is not a telethon, but rather a global broad entertainment special to celebrate the heroic efforts of community health workers and support the World Health Organization and the global fight to end COVID-19," an NBC press release said.

Lady Gaga is curating the event.

The lineup is expected to include remote appearances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, FINNEAS, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder and Sesame Street cast members.

The show was announced Monday as most television and film productions -- as well as live performances -- have been shut down in keeping with social-distancing practices meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus, which has killed tens of thousands worldwide.