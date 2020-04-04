Danielle Mone Truitt attends the 16th annual BET Awards in Los Angeles in 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

April 4 (UPI) -- True Detective alum Stephen Dorff's new cop drama Deputy won't get a second season on Fox.

Deadline reported Friday the show would not return to the network after its initial 13-episode run.

The Hollywood Reporter said the cancellation was due to low ratings, lukewarm reviews from critics and Dorff's high salary.

The show also co-starred Yara Martinez, Brian Van Holt, Bex Taylor-Klaus, Shane Paul McGhie, Mark Moses and Danielle Mone Truitt.

"Deputy brings the spirit of a classic Western and a gritty authenticity to the modern cop drama," a synopsis said.

"When the Los Angeles County's Sheriff dies, an arcane rule forged back in the Wild West thrusts the most unlikely man into the job: a fifth-generation lawman, more comfortable taking down bad guys than navigating a sea of politics, who won't rest until justice is served."