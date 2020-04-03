April 3 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys performed a new version of Flo Rida's 2015 track "My House" using lyrics about staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic on The Late Show.

"This song is dedicated to the moment. I have a feeling that we're all going through a similar thing so I figured we could break it down like this," the singer said before launching into the performance.

"You can't come to my house/ All my kids are real loud/ Watch The Hunt I'm not proud/ We don't have to go out," Keys sang.

She also sang about only allowing her husband Swizz Beats inside, having to homeschool her children and not flushing Clorox wipes down the toilet.

Keys performed the song inside her home using a piano.

Keys is set to release her new album titled Alicia on May 15. The album was delayed for it's original March 20 release date.