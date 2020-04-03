April 3 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys performed a new version of Flo Rida's 2015 track "My House" using lyrics about staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic on The Late Show.
"This song is dedicated to the moment. I have a feeling that we're all going through a similar thing so I figured we could break it down like this," the singer said before launching into the performance.
"You can't come to my house/ All my kids are real loud/ Watch The Hunt I'm not proud/ We don't have to go out," Keys sang.
She also sang about only allowing her husband Swizz Beats inside, having to homeschool her children and not flushing Clorox wipes down the toilet.
Keys performed the song inside her home using a piano.
Keys is set to release her new album titled Alicia on May 15. The album was delayed for it's original March 20 release date.
Moments from Alicia Keys' music career
Alicia Keys poses with her MTV award for Best New Artist in a Video at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Lincoln Center in New York City on September 6, 2001. She would go on to win the Grammy for Best New Artist
in 2002. Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs at the Y100.7 Jingle Ball concert at the Office Depot Center, in Sunrise, Fla., on December 12, 2004. Earlier that year, her hit with Usher, "My Boo," dominated the Billboard Hot 100
. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Keys poses backstage with her four Grammys
at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 13, 2005. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo
Keys accepts the award for top R&B/Hip Hop song of the year for "If I Ain't Got You," at the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards
in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 27, 2005. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keys celebrates winning the Moon Man for Best R&B Video at the MTV Video Music Awards
at the American Airlines Arena in Miami on August 28, 2005. Photo by Michael Bush/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs "Unbreakable" during the taping of the BET special
"25 Strong: The BET Silver Anniversary Special" at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on October 26, 2005. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keith Urban (L) and Keys perform together during Live Earth
, the concerts for a climate in crisis, at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 7, 2007. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs for thousands of Writers Guild of America writers before they marched down Hollywood Boulevard on the 16th day of their strike against
the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers in Los Angeles on November 20, 2007. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs prior to Super Bowl XLII
featuring the New York Giants vs. the New England Patriots at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., on February 3, 2008. Photo by Gary C. Caskey/UPI | License Photo
Keys arrives for the Grammy Awards at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008 where she opened the show
with a duet with the late Frank Sinatra. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keys appears backstage with the two Grammys she won at the Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2008. Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Keys attends the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 24, 2008. Later that year, Keys went on to perform the title song
with Jack White for the newest James Bond film, "Quantam of Solace." Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo
Keys arrives on the red carpet for the Academy Awards
in Hollywood on February 22, 2009. Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo
Keys (L) and Jay Z perform "Empire State of Mind" before the start of the New York Yankees versus the Philadelphia Phillies game two of the World Series
at Yankee Stadium in New York City on October 29, 2009. Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs "Adore'" during the tribute to Prince, who was presented a Lifetime Achievement award
at the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 27, 2010. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs a concert at the Palais des Congres in Paris on June 11, 2011. Later that year, Keys produced for the Broadway play,
"Stick Fly." Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Keys, husband Swizz Beatz
and their son Egypt watch the Boston Celtics play New York Knicks in the first game of the NBA season at Madison Square Garden in New York City on December 25, 2011. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keys performed at the Grammy Awards
at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12, 2012. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keys arrives on the carpet the 2016 NBCUNIVERSAL Upfront at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on May 16, 2016. Earlier in the year, Keys joined "The Voice"
as a coach. The same year, Keys made news with her makeup-free movement
. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs onstage
during the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 26, 2016. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs during day two
of the Democratic National Convention at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on July 26, 2016. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
Keys takes a selfie with a woman as hundreds of thousands gathered on the National Mall for the Women's March
on Washington to celebrate equality on January 21, 2017. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Keys performs during We Day California
at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on April 27, 2017. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swizz Beatz (L) and Keys arrive in the press room at the Grammy Awards
ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on January 28, 2018. His jacket reads, "Among individuals, as among nations, respect for the rights of others is peace," written in Spanish. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keys arrives on the red carpet at the Billboard Women In Music
in New York City on December 6, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keys (L) and Swizz Beatz arrive for the Grammy Awards held at Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 10, 2019. Keys hosted
the show. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Swizz Beatz (L) and Keys arrive on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit "Camp: Notes on Fashion"
at Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on May 6, 2019. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Left to right, Farruko, Keys and Pedro Capo perform a medley of "Show Me Love & Calma" honoring Columbian singer Juanes
at the MGM Grand Convention Center in Las Vegas on November 14, 2019. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Keys (L) and Bebe Rexha take a selfie after they help announce the 62nd Grammy Awards nominations at Studio 43 at the CBS Broadcast Center in New York City on November 20, 2019. Keys returned to host
the Grammys in 2020. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo
Keys arrives for the Billboard Women in Music event
at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles on December 12, 2019. Keys was honored with the American Express Impact Award. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo