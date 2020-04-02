April 2 (UPI) -- Quibi is giving a glimpse of Nicole Richie's new series Nikki Fre$h.

The short-form streaming service shared a trailer for the comedy Thursday featuring Richie as her alter ego, socially conscious rapper and "trap icon" Nikki Fre$h.

The preview opens with Nikki Fre$h (Richie) pitching her music to three men.

"I am looking for music that only I can make," the character says. "I want to make music about things that are important to me."

The teaser features clips of Nikki Fre$h's music about wellness, which includes songs about ugly produce and bees.

"Conscious rap is music for everybody -- teachers, rabbis, Virgos -- but mostly moms and gays," the character says.

Richie promoted Nikki Fre$h in a tweet Thursday.

"This that parent trap. This that mommy rap. [Like] this tweet and get a reminder from @Quibi when my new show #NikkiFresh launches on April 6," she wrote.

Nikki Fre$h will feature socially conscious and educational music and interactions with real-life wellness experts. Richie will executive produce the series with Michael Baum and Carrie Franklin.

Quibi will launch with Nikki Fre$h and 49 other series and "movies in chapters" Monday.

Richie previously starred on the TV series The Simple Life, Candidly Nicole and Great News. She is the daughter of singer Lionel Richie, who will perform during CMT Giants Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares, on April 8.