NFL player Rob Gronkowski was revealed as the White Tiger and eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

April 1 (UPI) -- Pro football player Rob Gronkowski -- dressed as White Tiger -- was the latest celebrity to get the boot on Season 3 of Fox's The Masked Singer competition series Wednesday night.

Previous stars who have been voted off the show in the current season include JoJo Siwa, Bella Thorne, Sarah Palin, Tom Bergeron, Dionne Warwick, Tony Hawk, Chaka Khan, Drew Carey and Lil Wayne.

Eight costumed performers remain in the competition.

Nick Cannon hosts the series.

The judges' panel is comprised of Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger.

"Such a fun episode!!! Having you on the show @RobGronkowski was a blast. Thank you for bringing joy to us, the audience and everyone at home watching!" Scherzinger tweeted.

"Jenny and I were right!! Fang u furry much @RobGronkowski for being on our show!" Thicke wrote in his own Twitter post.