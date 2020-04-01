April 1 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson read a new poem titled Stay the [Expletive] at Home on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The poem, which the actor read from his house on Tuesday, implores viewers to practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic and acts as a sequel to author Adam Mansbach's 2011 book, Go the [Expletive] to Sleep.

Jackson famously narrated Go the [Expletive] to Sleep and received this new poem from Mansbach.

"If you want things to get back to normal don't panic, just use your dome. Wash your hands, stop touching your face and stay the [expletive] at home," Jackson read.

"Sure you can still see your friends, use the mother [expletive] app on your phone. But unless you just ran out of groceries, please stay the [expletive] at home," he continued.

Jackson also discussed with Kimmel how his annual trip to Italy with basketball icon Magic Johnson has been canceled and how he spent time watching Power and Tiger King at home.

Kimmel has been producing this version of Jimmy Kimmel Live from his home due to COVID-19. The late night host and Jackson highlighted charity Feeding America.