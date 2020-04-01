Trending

Daniel Radcliffe appeared on Stephen Colbert's remote version of The Late Show and said he is spending time at home building Lego sets.

The Harry Potter star said on Tuesday he was passing the time by undertaking a large, over 3,000 piece Jurassic Park Lego set with his girlfriend Erin Darke. The couple are self-isolating together.

"It was very, very fun and it took up a lot of time and was weirdly meditative," the actor said about the project before showcasing it for Colbert. The set includes the opening doors into Jurassic Park, along with a T-Rex.

"I actually find trying to follow instructions and wonder if I'm getting it right part quite stressful but I don't really do that. I sort of just organize the pieces into shapes and colors and I pass it to Erin as she puts it together," Radcliffe continued.

Radcliffe was also asked about how a fake BBC twitter account recently tweeted that he was the first celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Radcliffe first heard the news from his makeup artist before he performed in a play.

"I've had various, weird stories made up about me over the years, but none as topical as this," Radcliffe said.

"I kind of like laughed it off and then I did a day of press the next day in which every interview was just me denying that I had coronavirus," he continued.

Read More

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi do medieval comedy in 'Miracle Workers' Sophie Turner says 'Survive' is 'symbolic' of 'Game of Thrones' ending Demi Lovato performs 'I Love Me' on 'Tonight Show'

Latest Headlines

Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark have 'fingers crossed' for October wedding
TV // 51 minutes ago
Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark have 'fingers crossed' for October wedding
April 1 (UPI) -- "Vanderpump Rules" stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark gave an update on their upcoming wedding in Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Sophie Turner says 'Survive' is 'symbolic' of 'Game of Thrones' ending
TV // 1 hour ago
Sophie Turner says 'Survive' is 'symbolic' of 'Game of Thrones' ending
April 1 (UPI) -- Sophie Turner appeared on Conan O'Brien's remote version of "Conan" and discussed her new Quibi movie "Survive" and how it relates to "Game of Thrones."
Demi Lovato performs 'I Love Me' on 'Tonight Show'
TV // 1 hour ago
Demi Lovato performs 'I Love Me' on 'Tonight Show'
April 1 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato discussed how important it is to take care of our mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic and performed her song "I Love Me" while appearing on "The Tonight Show: At Home Edition."
Samuel L. Jackson reads a poem about staying home on 'Kimmel'
TV // 2 hours ago
Samuel L. Jackson reads a poem about staying home on 'Kimmel'
April 1 (UPI) -- Samuel L. Jackson read a new poem titled "Stay the [expletive] at Home" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
'General Hospital' to air repeats Fridays during coronavirus pandemic
TV // 3 hours ago
'General Hospital' to air repeats Fridays during coronavirus pandemic
April 1 (UPI) -- The ABC soap opera "General Hospital" will air repeat episodes on Fridays until the coronavirus pandemic ends.
Premiere of Mark Ruffalo's HBO series delayed by two weeks
TV // 4 hours ago
Premiere of Mark Ruffalo's HBO series delayed by two weeks
April 1 (UPI) -- The premiere date for Mark Ruffalo's six-part limited series, "I Know This Much is True," has been pushed back by two weeks.
Christopher Meloni to reprise 'SVU' role in spinoff
TV // 4 hours ago
Christopher Meloni to reprise 'SVU' role in spinoff
April 1 (UPI) -- Christopher Meloni is set to reprise his iconic "Law & Order: SVU" role of Elliot Stabler in a new series created by Dick Wolf.
Jim DiBattista drops 144 pounds to win 'The Biggest Loser'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jim DiBattista drops 144 pounds to win 'The Biggest Loser'
April 1 (UPI) -- Jim DiBattista, a 47-year-old youth football coach from Philadelphia, was crowned the winner of Season 18 of "The Biggest Loser" on Tuesday night.
'Normal People': Hulu teases sex, secrets in series trailer
TV // 21 hours ago
'Normal People': Hulu teases sex, secrets in series trailer
March 31 (UPI) -- Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal star in "Normal People," a Hulu and BBC Three adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel, premiering April 29.
'Shrill': Hulu renews Aidy Bryant series for Season 3
TV // 21 hours ago
'Shrill': Hulu renews Aidy Bryant series for Season 3
March 31 (UPI) -- "Shrill," starring Aidy Bryant, Lolly Adefope and Luka Jones, will return for a third season on Hulu.

Trending Stories

Thomas Rhett recruits Reba McEntire, Keith Urban for new song
Thomas Rhett recruits Reba McEntire, Keith Urban for new song
Tomie dePaola, author and illustrator, dies at 85
Tomie dePaola, author and illustrator, dies at 85
Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today' after illness
Savannah Guthrie returns to 'Today' after illness
Apink shares schedule for new EP 'Look'
Apink shares schedule for new EP 'Look'
Rihanna creating new album without 'rules' or 'format'
Rihanna creating new album without 'rules' or 'format'

Follow Us

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from Rihanna's career
Moments from Rihanna's career
 
Back to Article
/